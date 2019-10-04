Cleveland police say 2 teen girls attacked in separate incidents; suspect descriptions similar in each case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are attempting to identify the suspect or suspects wanted for attacking two teen girls on separate occasions on Cleveland’s East side.
In the first incident, the 16-year-old victim told police that the suspect followed her on East 36th Street near Prospect Avenue to a nearby RTA bus stop on Sept. 25.
According to police, the suspect then started masturbating next to the juvenile victim.
The victim got up to run away, but the suspect tried to grab her wrist and try to abduct her. She was eventually able to fight the suspect off.
The suspect was wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and red, black, and white pajama pants at the time of the incident.
Police said the girl suffered cuts to her wrist, knee, and elbow during the attack.
In the second crime on Oct. 1, a 14-year-old girl was walking on East 36th Street and Cedar Avenue when a male grabbed her by the face and attempted to pull her away by her wrist.
The teen victim broke free by elbowing the suspect several times and biting his finger. She flagged down a citizen for help.
In both incidents, the suspect was described as an African-American male, believed to be in his early 30s. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. The suspect may be bald or has a receding hairline and has a small goatee.
The second victim noted that her attacker had red and black lightning bolt tattooed under both of his eyes.
Although the suspect descriptions are similar, police said it is unknown at this time if it is the same attacker for each incident.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity can call the Third District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318.
