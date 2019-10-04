Russo Brothers film ‘Cherry’ calling for extras in the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Angela Boehm Casting organization is seeking actors and and actresses for a new Russo Brothers film in the works.
According to the Facebook Post, the feature film is called “Cherry" and will be shot in Cleveland near the end of October.
They are looking for men and women with ages ranging from 18-35.
Per IMDB
An Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.
Actor Tom Holland, of the Spiderman series will also feature in the movie. The film is set to release on Jan. 1, 2020.
