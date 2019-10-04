St. Edward High School teacher arrested, charged with sex crime

Patrick DeChant, 32, of Lakewood, was arrested by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Patrick DeChant was arrested by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on October 2, 2019 (Source: ICAC)
By Misty Stiver | October 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 12:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teacher at St. Edward High School was suspended from his job after being charged with a sex crime.

Patrick DeChant, 32, of Lakewood, was arrested by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Wednesday following an incident on Sept. 19.

Patrick DeChant (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
DeChant was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on a charge of corruption of a minor.

Court records show he was released on Thursday after posting 10% of a $25,00 bond.

He was also ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

DeChant’s bond was initially set at $50,000 but then reduced to $25,000, despite the objection of prosecutors.

His initial appearance in court has been set for Oct. 7.

DeChant, who graduated from St. Ed’s in 2005, has been teaching at the high since 2015.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, he was named “Teacher of the Week” in January 2016.

According to DeChant’s LinkedIn profile, he previously taught at Cleveland Central Catholic High School, Union Academy in Monroe, North Carolina, and was a student teaching intern at St. Ignatius High School.

St. Edward High School sent the following statement to 19 News on Friday:

Yesterday, we learned that Patrick DeChant, a member of our Social Studies faculty, was arrested on multiple criminal charges. As a result, Mr. DeChant has been suspended and instructed to have no contact with students or anyone else in the St. Edward High School community. We have informed our faculty, staff and parents about these charges. According to authorities, these charges do not involve any St. Edward students.
St. Edward High School

