Summit County driver in deadly crash sentenced to mandatory 8 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sean Blackburn, 34, of Sumatra Avenue in Akron, was sentenced to a mandatory eight years in prison for causing a crash that killed 21-year-old Thomas Leslein and severely injured two others.
On April 7, 2018 Blackburn went left of center on the Main Street Bridge at Howard Street and North Main Street and crashed into a car occupied by Thomas Leslein and his cousin, 21-year-old Matthew Leslein.
The men were heading home in an UBER.
John Ware, 39, was the UBER driver and had picked up the Lesleins.
Ware and Matthew Leslein suffered significant injuries in the crash, including several broken bones, a lacerated spleen, and head injuries.
Blackburn will serve the entire eight year prison term.
On September 7, 2019 Blackburn pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Aggravated Vehicular Homicide – a felony of the 2nd degree
- Two Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault – felonies of the 3rd degree
- Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence – a misdemeanor of the 1st degree
“Sean Blackburn’s decision to drive drunk not only lead to Tommy Leslein’s death, but caused a lifetime of pain and suffering for Tommy’s family. This is another stark reminder of why people should not get behind the wheel if they’ve had alcohol,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said. “Two others were seriously injured and although their physical injuries have healed, they will have to deal with the emotional impact of what happened for the rest of their life.”
