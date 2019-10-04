Troopers and police targeting aggressive and distracted drivers in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Huron police are working together to target aggressive and distracted drivers on SR 2.
Operation T.R.I.A.D.D. (Target Reckless Intimidating Aggressive and Distracted Drivers) began Friday, Oct. 4, and continues all month during peak traffic times.
Troopers said there is a significant increase of traffic on SR 2 during Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends and this program will focus on stopping drivers who are speeding, making improper lane changes, following too closely, texting while driving, impeding traffic and failing to move over or slow down for safety vehicles.
Motorists are encouraged to call #677 or 911 to report aggressive or distracted drivers.
