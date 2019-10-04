Wickliffe limo company weighs in on federal seat belt recommendations after deadly crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal safety officials are speaking out about seat belts in limousines months after a deadly limo crash in New York.
Nearly one year ago, 20 people were killed in a tragic crash that investigators are calling a preventable accident.
The owner of the limo company was charged with negligent homicide.
Since then, the NTSB has been figuring out what can be done to make sure this doesn’t happen again. This week, the federal agency announced recommendations from crash findings including mandating seat belts in new limos.
Larry Chrystal is the owner of A-1 Mr. Limo in Wickliffe. 19 News spoke to him last year, when we investigated limo inspection reports in Northeast Ohio and how to find out if your limo is safe.
Chrystal said all of his limos have seat belts and he supports anything that would increase safety, but he questions whether people would actually wear seat belts in limos or party buses.
“Two percent of the time, 5 percent of the time at the most. I’ve never seen a whole group use the seat belts,” he said.
Getting seat belts would cost about $1,000, a cost Chrystal says he would be willing to pay.
He still has some questions about just how seat belt use would be enforced.
“If they don’t wear it, is it the passengers responsibility or is it the company’s responsibility? I could see where that could be a bit of a problem if a customer refuses to wear the seat belt," Chrystal asked.
“All vehicle occupants should have the same level of protection, wherever they are seated. And everyone should use seat belts whenever they are available,” said NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt in a press release.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said if a federal law passes that requires seat belts in limos, they’ll adjust both their inspection and enforcement protocols.
19 News reached out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which would decide on any federal laws. We’re still waiting to hear back.
