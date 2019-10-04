Your car’s emergency braking system may not be as good as you thought when stopping for pedestrians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A lot of newer cars boast of emergency braking systems that will help drivers avoid front-end collisions.
If detected by sensors on the front of the car, the vehicle is supposed to automatically apply brakes if a stopped vehicle or even a pedestrian appeared in front of the car.
Recently AAA and the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center, tested the braking systems on four midsize sedans on a closed course and the results were surprising concerning pedestrians.
“The public needs to be aware that the technologies haven’t developed to the point that they should be relied on as failsafe methods to protect pedestrians,” according to Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services for AAA East Central.
As it turned out time of day and speed played a major rolls when a simulated pedestrian was suddenly put out in front of a car with automatic braking.
When reviewing the results keep in mind a pedestrian hit by a vehicle traveling at 20 mph has an 18% risk of severe injury or death.
Increase the speed by just 10 mph to 30 mph, and the risk more than doubles to 47%.
AAA tested the following scenarios:
- An adult crossing in front of a vehicle traveling at 20 mph and 30 mph during the day and at 25 mph at night.
- A child darting out from between two parked cars in front of a vehicle traveling at 20 mph and 30 mph.
- A vehicle turning right onto an adjacent road with an adult crossing at the same time.
- Two adults standing along the side of the road with their backs to traffic, with a vehicle approaching at 20 mph and 30 mph.
According to AAA the emergency system preformed best during the day, when an adult was crossing in front of a car doing 20 mph.
But even then cars only avoided a collision with the simulated pedestrian 40% of the time.
Here were the other, most eye-opening results:
- When encountering a child darting from between two cars, with the vehicle traveling at 20 mph, a collision occurred 89% of the time.
- Immediately following a right hand turn, all of the test vehicles collided with the adult pedestrian.
- When approaching two adults standing alongside the road, with the vehicle traveling at 20 mph, a collision occurred 80% of the time.
- In general, the systems were ineffective in all scenarios where the vehicle was traveling at 30 mph.
- At night, none of the systems detected or reacted to the adult pedestrian.
The important thing to remember about your car’s emergency braking system is that it’s there to lessen the likelihood of a crash, not stop them all together.
AAA recommends the following for all drivers:
- Be alert of their immediate surroundings. Do not rely on pedestrian detection systems to prevent a crash. This technology should only serve as a backup and not a replacement for an engaged driver.
- Read the owner’s manual to understand what safety systems the vehicle is equipped with. Before leaving the lot, ask the dealer to explain how these systems work, including what safety system alerts sound and look like and what triggers their activation.
- Use extra caution when driving at night since this is the riskiest time for pedestrians and where the systems struggled the most. Previous AAA research found that headlights, even in new condition, do not provide the amount of light needed for drivers to appropriately react to something or someone in the roadway.
