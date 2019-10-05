Cleveland police arrest two after late-night shooting injures three

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have two suspects in custody after a late-night drive-by shooting injures three.
According to Cleveland Police, the shooting happened on Saturday just after midnight on E. 30th St.
The 35-year-old victim was shot in the leg, one 25-year-old victim was shot in the buttocks, and the other 25-year-old victim was shot in the thigh. All three victims were transported to the hospital.
Police say there are now two suspects in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
