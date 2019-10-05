Cleveland Police confirm overnight shooting sent 6-year-old child to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have confirmed that a shooting at 1388 E. 171 sent a 6-year-old to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her head.
The 6-year-old was struck in the head while sleeping, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The shooting took place approximately at 1 a.m.
Officers learned that a vehicle was seen driving away after the incident but no description other than it was a dark color.
While on scene officers administered first aid until the arrival of EMS.
At this time police have no suspects.
Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this matter call 216-621-1234 or report via Crimestoppers.
The condition of the child is unknown.
If you have any information about this shooting please contact the Cleveland Division of Police.
19 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.