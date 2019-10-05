Clouds tonight, Showers Post-Midnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds dramatically increase throughout the evening and overnight.
Scattered showers start to show up post-midnight as lows slip to around 60.
Sunday will be mainly grey as scattered showers continue and high temperatures head for the lower 70s on southwest breezes.
Monday’s morning commute will be rainy for some of us but by afternoon a partial clearing trend will begin as the mercury tops out at seasonable readings in the mid 60s.
Tuesday through Thursday will feature sunshine, blue skies and temperatures that will gradually warm into the mid 70s by Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.