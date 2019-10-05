Family Dollar clerk attacked, threatened as 3 women rob store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yet another crime unfolded at the Family Dollar on Pearl Road in Cleveland, this time it involved three women.
On Aug. 21, a clerk saw the thieves placing items in their purses and confronted them, according to newly released information by the Division of Cleveland Police.
One of the suspects lunged at the clerk, scratched his chest and threatened to beat him up.
The attack elevated the crime to a robbery. The thieves fled the store, located at 4172 Pearl Road, and have not yet been found.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to email Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us, or call her at 216-623-5217.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.