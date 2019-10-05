Lake County Sheriff looking for missing teen

Ciera Ljubas-Kolar missing (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Alan Rodges | October 5, 2019 at 10:07 AM EDT - Updated October 5 at 10:07 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriffs Office is looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Oct. 4.

16-year-old Ciera Ljubas-Kolar, of Leroy Township, was last seen at her school in Concord Township on Oct. 4 just before 2:30 pm.

Police say she was last seen wearing a camouflage black colored leggings with a black zip-up jacket.

Officials suspect that Ljubas-Kolar is with a man named Arsell Magee.

If anyone has information or has had contact with Ciera they are being asked to contact Lake County Central Communications at (440)-350-2794 or dial 911.

