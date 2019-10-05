Man dies on I-480 east after high-speed triple lane change

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Cleveland man died on I-480 east after his 2019 Chevrolet Camaro slammed into a concrete pillar on Friday afternoon.
The man was traveling in the fast lane near the Valley View Bridge, when he drove across three lanes and clipped the back end of a 2007 Ford Fusion, triggering the two-car crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Camaro was not wearing his seat belt, and troopers have not yet indicated whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The driver of the Fusion was evaluated by EMS on the scene, and refused medical treatment.
I-480 east was closed through rush hour, which backed up traffic for miles.
Troopers are investigating the incident.
