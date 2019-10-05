5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first-place Browns head west for a Monday night matchup with the 49ers, and we’re previewing the game live on Tailgate 19 Sunday at 11 a.m.
Bob Golic, Reggie Langhorne and Josh Cribbs join host Tony Zarrella in studio to discuss:
* Which Brown is having the best individual season so far?
* Will Odell Beckham Jr continue to prioritize winning over personal stats?
* How many wins will the Browns get against the NFC West this season?
* What impact will 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman have?
* Will Myles Garrett dominate up front against San Francisco’s fill-in tackle Justin Skule?
