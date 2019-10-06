Beachwood holding third annual Fall fest

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Those looking for some fall fun this weekend look no further than Beachwood.
The city is holding its third annual Fall Festival. The event will be located in the Beachwood City Hall Parking Lot at 25325 Fairmont Blvd.
Featured below is a video that the city put together to feature what the fall festival has.
The festival will feature food trucks, live music, games, and a pumpkin patch. Joe Everson will also perform at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., with a meet and greet at 3:30 p.m.
The festival runs from noon until 5 pm on Sunday.
Those who are attending the event can park at Beachwood High School, across the street at Fairmont Blvd. and Richmond Rd.
