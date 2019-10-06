Browns’ Beckham fined 14k for incident with Ravens last week

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, center, and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) grab each other during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wants more consistent NFL officiating after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was choked during Sunday’s game. Beckham got into a skirmish with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who pinned the three-time Pro Bowler and had his hands around his neck before being pulled away. Both players were assessed personal fouls, but neither was ejected. Kitchens said he planned to reach out to the league about that situation in particular and officiating evenness in general. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (Source: Nick Wass)
By TOM WITHERS | October 5, 2019 at 4:08 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 10:32 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $14,037 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he fought with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey last week.

Beckham and Humphrey were flagged after they tangled in the third quarter of Cleveland's 40-25 win. Humphrey, who played Beckham aggressively the entire game, was also assessed the same $14,037 penalty.

The league decided not to levy fines for fighting on the both players. First-time offenders are fined $35,096, according to the league's fine schedule.

Humphrey and Beckham began shoving on a running play before grabbing each other's face masks and going to the ground. Humphrey pinned the Browns wide receiver and appeared to choke him before being pulled off.

On Friday, Beckham said he will appeal the fine. He'd been fined previously for a fight with former Carolina cornerback Josh Norman and could have been fined up to $100,000 for a second offense.

Browns center JC Tretter was also fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct after coming to Beckham's rescue. He's appealing.

Beckham was not fined for any uniform violations. He criticized the league's arbitrary handling of what he believes are inconsequential wrongdoings.

