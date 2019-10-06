Family still searching for answers after woman left severely injured from Cleveland hit and run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been exactly one week since 26-year-old Ayana Barkley was struck by a vehicle on Miles Avenue near E. 120th St and the driver remains on the loose.
Just feet away from where the 26-year-old was hit by a suspected illegal street racer, family and friends rally for justice.
“I know they’re in this area. They in the fourth district. They’re gonna get caught,” said Ayana’s father before the crowd.
Michael Barkley says his daughter’s condition is only getting worse. She's still in a coma and just this week, doctors decided to amputate a limp because of just how bad her injuries have become.
“She doesn’t have a right foot anymore. She doesn’t have certain mental factors because of the fact that brain cells died when there was a depletion of blood going to her brain,” recalled Michael.
And still, the person who shattered Ayana’s dreams of living a normal live as a trauma nurse remains at large.
"Why is it that you as a person after all these days you’ve had plenty of hours to think of this, you still have not had the courage to come forward, but you have courage to drive 50, 60 miles down the street? Turn yourself in,” concluded Michael.
Ayana’s father has vowed to go on a hunger strike until the driver is brought to justice.
You can help speed up the process by submitting a tip to crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
