José Feliciano honored as special guest at Hispanic Convention in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hispanic Clevelanders gathered at Max Hayes High School for this year’s edition of the Hispanic Convention.
This year, Grammy-winning guitarist and singer José Feliciano was the featured guest for the event that promotes and celebrates Cleveland’s Hispanic population.
During a press conference, the Puerto Rican singer explained how music plays a crucial role in Hispanic identity and it’s representation of its people.
“It’s what has pushed us over the top,” he said. “For example, Hispanics wouldn’t have had a show like I Love Lucy without Desi Arnaz and the musical theme."
Feliciano was invited to talk during the conference, which featured other musical acts from Puerto Rico.
The convention, held every three years, is organized by the Hispanic Roundtable as a way to provide resources and camaraderie among the Hispanic community in the city.
“Our community, just like any other ethnic community, has great need," Magda Gomez, a member of the Roundtable, said.
The convention featured a job fair, a medical center that offered services such as flu shots, and educational workshops. One booth even featured a barber who offered haircuts to visitors.
“We want to make sure we keep our community engaged,” Gomez said, “and as we grow, our leadership within the Hispanic community.”
The convention is held every three years. According to the Roundtable, previous events have yielded over 3,000 participants.
