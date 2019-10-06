Northeast Ohio: Scattered showers and lower 70s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be mainly grey as periods of scattered showers continue and high temperatures head for the lower 70s on southwest breezes.
Spotty showers redevelop overnight as lows slide into the mid 50s.
Monday’s morning commute will be rainy for some of us but by afternoon a partial clearing trend will begin as the mercury tops out at seasonable readings in the mid 60s.
Tuesday through Thursday will feature sunshine, blue skies and temperatures that will gradually warm into the mid 70s by Thursday afternoon.
Friday holds the risk of a few afternoon showers and highs around 70. Saturday will be much cooler with highs only approaching 60 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.