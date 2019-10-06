Ohio State band performs ‘One Giant Leap’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) -Those who were lucky enough to attend the Ohio State football game on Saturday night witnessed a fantastic performance.
We aren’t just talking about the football team.
The Ohio State Band went all out in their rendition of the moon landing.
The performance is called “One Giant Leap."
Those who were not lucky enough to attend the game in person can watch their performance below.
What is next from The Ohio State Band? It may be pretty hard to top such a creative performance.
