Ohio State band performs ‘One Giant Leap’

Ohio State band performs ‘One Giant Leap’
The Ohio State University Band performs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana January, 4, 201. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks, 31- 26. (Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for Allstate) (Source: CHERYL GERBER)
By Alan Rodges | October 6, 2019 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 12:23 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) -Those who were lucky enough to attend the Ohio State football game on Saturday night witnessed a fantastic performance.

We aren’t just talking about the football team.

The Ohio State Band went all out in their rendition of the moon landing.

The performance is called “One Giant Leap."

Those who were not lucky enough to attend the game in person can watch their performance below.

"One Giant Leap" Halftime vs. Michigan State (Oct. 5, 2019)

Watch The Ohio State University Marching Band's "One Giant Leap" halftime show as the Buckeyes football team took on Michigan State on Oct. 5, 2019. #GoBucks

Posted by The Ohio State University Marching Band on Saturday, October 5, 2019

What is next from The Ohio State Band? It may be pretty hard to top such a creative performance.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.