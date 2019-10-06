Stark County woman charged after allegedly trying to euthanize her 2 dogs with insulin, killing 1

NAVARRE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Navarre Police Department said a 44-year-old woman is behind bars after she tried to put her dogs down at home with insulin after they got into a fight with another dog at her trailer park.
Police said an officer was dispatched to the Village Clean Laundromat on Main Street on Sept. 7 for a woman, later identified as Tisha Lynn, who was “acting off,” and talking about self-euthanizing her dogs.
The police report said when the officer arrived, he found Lynn in the laundromat “visibly upset, her eyes were red, her nose was running and she was crying."
According to the report, Lynn told the officer that her two dogs, a 7-year-old German Shepherd named Missy and her approximately 6-year-old Shepard mix named Zeke got into a fight with another dog at the trailer park she lives in on Bender Street NE.
Lynn told the officer that because the other dog suffered physical harm, the manager of the trailer park said that she would have to euthanize her dogs within 24 hours and provide photos as proof, according to the report.
According to the report, Lynn said she did not have the money to pay a veterinarian to euthanize her dogs, so she searched the internet for methods to euthanize them at home.
The report said Lynn told the officer that she decided the best course of action was to inject the dogs with insulin because she was a diabetic and had insulin in her possession.
According to the report, Lynn confessed she injected the dogs with 30 units Novolog 70/30 insulin at approximately 2000. The police report did not specify if that amount was between the two dogs, or if that amount was each given to them.
Police said Lynn invited the officer to follow her to her home and check on the dogs.
The report said the officer found the dogs secured in a bedroom, seemingly behaving normally at the time.
Police said the Stark County Humane Society was contacted and dispatched to the home to take custody of the dogs.
According to police, the Humane Society secured the dogs in their van and began completing paperwork.
Police said that’s when Zeke started convulsing.
The report said the Humane Society employee comforted the dog and called the emergency veterinary clinic, who said the dogs needed to be transported to the clinic immediately for medical attention.
Police said the Humane Society employee transported the dogs to the clinic where Zeke passed away.
The condition of Missy is unknown at this time.
Navarre Police said Lynn was charged with two counts of Prohibitions Concerning Companion Animals, a fifth degree felony.
Massillon Municipal Court records show an arrest warrant for Lynn was issued on Sept. 26, and she was booked into Stark County Jail on Friday on $25,000 bond.
Court records show Lynn’s arraignment is set for Oct. 7 at 8:45 a.m.
