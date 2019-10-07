Akron man shoots and kills suspect trying to rob him, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a suspect was shot and killed after trying to rob a victim at gunpoint Sunday evening.
According to Akron police, around 10:30 p.m. a 27-year-old man was walking down South Rhodes Avenue when he was approached by the armed suspect.
The victim told police the suspect demanded his money.
Police said the victim handed over the wallet and while the suspect was distracted, pulled out his gun and shot the suspect several times.
The suspect returned fire and struck the victim once in the arm and the torso.
The 27-year-old victim is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was found lying on the sidewalk in the 600 block of S. Rhodes Avenue. He was transported to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Akron police have not released either name at this time.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.