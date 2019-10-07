City leaders demand justice in shooting death of 6-year-old girl, other recent killings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cleveland City Council are expected to address the rash of recent killings at a press conference on Monday morning.
The city leaders will speak at 11:30 a.m. from the steps of the Cleveland City Hall.
The press conference comes two days after the deadly shooting of a 6-year-old girl in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood. Police say the suspected shooting blindly fired nearly 30 shots into a home on East 171st Street, killing Lyric-Melodi Lawson.
During Monday’s address, the council members will ask the public for help in coming forward with information that can help bring any potential suspects to justice.
Council members expected to speak include Joe Jones, Kevin Bishop, Phyllis Cleveland, Blaine Griffin and Anthony Hairston.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.