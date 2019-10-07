Cleveland police looking for suspects in triple shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police said three men were shot on the city’s East Side early Monday.
According to police, all three victims were shot in the area of E. 93rd and Harris around 2 a.m.
The first victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the left thigh.
The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the buttock.
And, the third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the finger.
All three victims are being treated at University Hospitals.
At this time, police said there is no description of the shooter.
