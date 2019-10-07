Family in horse buggy suffer serious injuries during crash in Stark County

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people suffered serious injuries when the horse buggy they were riding in was hit by a minivan in Stark County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Route 62 near Stoneford Street SW in Sugar Creek Township.
Crash investigators report that a 38-year-old Beach City man driving a 2011 Honda minivan crashed into the horse-drawn buggy, forcing the carriage off to the right side of the roadway.
The three occupants in the buggy, all from Dundee, were ejected from the carriage. They were all transported to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries.
