Family mourns death of 6-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping in her Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been an extremely rough time for the family of Lyric Melodi Lawson, the child shot and killed while sleeping in her own home on Cleveland’s East Side.
All Lyric Melodi’s mother, Ometrice, and aunt, Deirdre, can do is remember the good times with one the once bright and bubbly 6-year-old girl.
"She was so funny. She was so full of life. Great personality. We'll never get to experience her as an adult. We'll never know what she grows up to be," said Deidre.
Life seemed to spiral into a nightmare for the entire family when a gunman decided to blindly fire nearly 30 shots into their East 171st Street home. Lyric Melodi was shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
"28 times my house got shot up. Not only did my niece lose her life over this senseless act, but my oldest daughter she was grazed by the bullet," recalled Diedre.
And there could have potentially been more victims. Five other children were sleeping in the same room.
"We could have lost six. They were sleeping neck and neck together. The other kids had blood splatter on their faces. This isn't right," cried Diedre.
Adding to all the chaos and confusion, It's unclear why the home was targeted in the first place. The shooter was never caught.
"What was this over? What was the point? My house is shredded. It's not a safe haven anymore. They blew up a space heater next to my kids head and whoever did this just turn yourself in," concluded Diedra.
As if this situation wasn't already bad enough, Lyrics death comes after another untimely death in the family where her little died from natural causes.
A memorial is scheduled for Lyric Melodi at Lawson’s school, which was Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Hannah Gibbons-Nottingham School at 1401 Larchmont Rd., at 5 p.m. on Monday to march down to her home where she was gunned down at 1388 E. 171st Street.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.