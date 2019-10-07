Gov. DeWine to share plan to curb gun violence in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to unveil new gun legislation as part of a plan to address gun violence statewide.
A press conference from the Ohio Statehouse detailing DeWine’s “STRONG Ohio” bill is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Republican governor previously said he wants background checks on nearly all gun sales, a plan that would likely face pushback from Republican lawmakers. His 17-point bill would require changes in current law in order for it to take effect in Ohio.
There are currently three bills proposing gun reform moving through the Ohio legislative process.
DeWine’s plan comes in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton. Mayor Nan Whaley, of Dayton, is also expected to join DeWine Monday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.