Historic, abandoned Parmadale Children’s Village catches fire

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Fire Department doused the flames of the historic building after the basement caught fire for currently unknown reasons.
Parma Fire Department Public Information Officer T.J. Martin said crews were dispatched to a possible fire at a building on the grounds of the former Parmadale Children’s Village on 6753 State Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Martin, the building was known to be abandoned and occupied at the time of the fire.
Martin said the first crews on scene saw heavy smoke coming from the basement and roof of the structure.
Crews made a quick and aggressive interior attack to the seat of the fire located in the basement while a complete search was made on all floors to check for possible victims, according to Martin.
Martin said crews confirmed the building was completely unoccupied, and continue to attack the flames.
The fire was quickly brought under control, and firefighters were cleared from the scene over an hour later, according to Martin.
Martin confirmed no firefighters were injured.
The Parma Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigation Unit was sent to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the blaze, according to Martin.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.