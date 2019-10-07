Sentencing delayed for intoxicated driver convicted of crashing into Uber, killing 2 passengers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sentencing for the man who pleaded no contest for the crash that resulted in the deaths of two Uber passengers was delayed to Oct. 30.
In August, Doss pleaded no contest to charges that include aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.
Investigators said Doss ran a red light near the intersection of Warrensville Center Road and South Woodland Road and crashed into an Uber driver that was taking Arthur Gugick and Barbara Becker home from a film festival in March 2019.
Both Gugick and Becker died from their injuries.
Doss’ blood alcohol concentration level was more than three times the legal limit, prosecutors said. Two empty bottles of liquor and one that was one-thirds full were found in Doss’ vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.