Lakewood police search for missing teen girl last seen in September

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are helping the public can help locate a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sept. 27.
Aubrey Cillo voluntarily left her home with a backpack while wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
Cillo is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police believe she could be with friends in Parma.
Anyone with information regarding Cillo’s location can call Lakewood police at 216-521-6773.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.