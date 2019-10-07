Live: South Collinwood comes together to mourn the loss of slain 6-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Collinwood community is reeling following the tragic death of Lyric Melodi Lawson, the child shot and killed while sleeping in her home on Saturday night.
Cleveland Police say a drive-by shooter fired nearly 30 bullets into her East 171st Street home. Lawson was shot in the head and later died at the hospital, and another family member was grazed by a bullet.
Grief has overwhelmed the Lawson family, and to help one of their own, the neighborhood is holding a walking candelight vigil.
The remembrance stepped off at about 5 p.m. Monday.
Watch the memorial live, here:
Police are searching for the killer.
