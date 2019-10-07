Live: South Collinwood comes together to mourn the loss of slain 6-year-old girl

A grieving community plans walk, candlelight vigil after tragic death

A community in shock comes together to rally for justice, after 6-year-old Lyric Melodi Lawson was shot and killed in South Collinwood Saturday night. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Collinwood community is reeling following the tragic death of Lyric Melodi Lawson, the child shot and killed while sleeping in her home on Saturday night.

Cleveland Police say a drive-by shooter fired nearly 30 bullets into her East 171st Street home. Lawson was shot in the head and later died at the hospital, and another family member was grazed by a bullet.

Grief has overwhelmed the Lawson family, and to help one of their own, the neighborhood is holding a walking candelight vigil.

The remembrance stepped off at about 5 p.m. Monday.

Police are searching for the killer.

1388 East 171 St. was riddled with bullets on Saturday night, resulting in the death of Lyric Melodi Lawson. (Source: Sia Nyorkor)

