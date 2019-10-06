Northeast Ohio: Few showers overnight leading to dry Monday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front that pushed through the area today bringing scattered rain will stall out just to the south of the area. This will create a path for another round of rain and a few rumbles to move through overnight into early Monday. The commute Monday morning will be soggy for some, mainly those traveling to Cleveland from the east or south.
By mid-morning we'll dry out and slowly see clouds push out through the day. Highs will be in the middle 60s. This will start our stretch of dry, comfortable fall weather, with temperatures just a few degrees above normal or so, right around 70°, for highs each day through Friday.
Next shot of rain after tonight doesn’t arrive until overnight Friday into the weekend. NEXT weekend looks cold. Highs looks to struggle to make it to 60° with overnight lows getting a little too close to being in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.