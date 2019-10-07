Northeast Ohio Weather: Becoming partly cloudy and in the 60’s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure and drier air is tracking in from the west today. There will be a general slow clearing trend. It will take the clouds to clear out the longest the farther south and east you go. Some lake effect clouds will be around downwind of Lake Erie. Temperatures this afternoon sneak into the mid 60′s. A partly cloudy sky is forecast tonight if you are along the lake shore. It will be clear elsewhere. We are dropping into the 40′s tonight.