Northeast Ohio weather: 40s tonight, warming trend begins tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak trough of low pressure moved east across the area this morning. The center of high pressure will build northeast into our area tonight. This feature will move northeast of us Tuesday and Tuesday night. The high will extend a ridge of high pressure southwest over northern Ohio through Thursday night. A warm front will lift north into the region Friday morning, followed by a strong cold front on Saturday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good Monday afternoon to you! I hope that you enjoyed the weekend and that your work week is off to a good start.
Weather-wise, we haven’t been off to the best start! Clouds have been hanging tough this afternoon, but I do expect some clearing through the evening hours. Any rain showers that are still out there should come to an end long before sunset.
With clearing skies, temperatures will cool off in a major way overnight. We’ll be falling into the 40s by morning. Brr!
Fall Doldrums:
I adopted the phrase “Fall doldrums” from Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak. The Fall doldrums are the occasional periods we get during the Fall months where things are very quiet, there’s a lot of sunshine, and temperatures are relatively mild.
We’re in the doldrums from Tuesday through Friday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds and quiet, dry weather through Friday.
Tuesday’s high: 68°
Wednesday’s high: 72°
Thursday’s high: 74°
Friday’s high: 75°
Weekend Outlook:
Rain chances will return on Saturday, as our next cold front moves in. This will bring us a round of rain on Saturday. Before the rain moves in, we’ll top out in the mid and upper 60s on Saturday afternoon!
Rain showers will linger into Saturday night, but should move out by Sunday. (That’s great news for the Browns game!)
Highs on Sunday will climb into the low and mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.