Painesville Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured

Painesville, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old woman injured over the weekend.
According to police, the shooting took place on Oct. 6, around 12:46 p.m. near the 50th block of Nebraska Street.
Police arrived and transported the 24-year-old to Tri Point Medical Center with a gun shot wound to the leg.
Investigators say a black SUV with possible temporary tags was seen leaving the residence shortly after the shooting with two black males inside.
The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information can contact the Painesvile Police Department at 440-392-5840.
