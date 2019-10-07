400 party-goers overwhelm sleepy Bay Village neighborhood, police investigating wild bash

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a wild weekend party at a Bay Village home that was listed on the short-term rental site Airbnb.
The party took place on the Lake Road home overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
According to police, up to 400 party-goers were at the home. They called the homeowner, who denied the property had been listed on Airbnb, according to investigators.
Neighbors told 19 News their yards were damaged when dozens of cars parked out front. They say they want the city to look at codes to prevent short-term rentals like this from getting out of control.
Bay Village Police confirmed to 19 News that the homeowner had started the process of reporting a breaking and entering.
No arrests have been made.
