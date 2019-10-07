$30,000 reward now offered in unsolved homicides at Rocky River Reservation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials announced an increase in reward money being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the June murders of Katherine Brown and Carnell Sledge.
The FBI, Cleveland Metroparks Police Department, and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are now offering a reward of $30,000; $25,000 from the FBI and $5,000 from Crime Stoppers.
Investigators say 33-year-old Brown and 40-year-old Sledge were shot and killed on the afternoon of June 4 while sitting on a park bench together at the Rocky River Reservation property of the Cleveland Metroparks.
Numerous tips and leads have been called in, but none of them have been credible enough to identify potential suspects in the shooting.
“Someone in the public holds the vital piece of information needed to provide Kate and Carnell’s family’s an answer," said Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith." If you have information regarding these unsolved murders, please contact law enforcement immediately. The families and the community need closure.”
Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI at 216-622-6842, Cleveland Metroparks police at 440-331-5219 or the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.