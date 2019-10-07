Shanerock Run raises money, awareness for children with pediatric cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Every year, the Shanerock Run works to raise money and awareness for children with cancer and their families. On Sunday, close to 1,500 people came to walk, run, and provide support for pediatric cancer patients.
"Shanerock is all about kids helping kids and this is the perfect opportunity for them to all come together and make a difference for all the families that are battling pediatric cancer," said Amy Haddad.
Shanerock was founded by Amy Haddad and her husband, Eric. Their 13-year-old son, Shane Haddad, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2010. They started the organization to support for other families, who understand the battle they are fighting against the disease.
"The goal for the day is just to bring the community together for kids like Shane, and there's a lot of kids being diagnosed every day with pediatric cancer, so we're coming together to raise awareness and funds to help support those families," said Amy Haddad.
The event kicked off at 9 A.M. on the campus of Saint Ignatius High School, and included hundreds of community members and high school volunteers with 'Running with the Cats," an group which pushes wheelchairs and runs alongside children with special needs, supporting them in recreational activities.
In the four years since its founding, Shanerock has raised thousands of dollars on behalf of pediatric cancer patients and their families. For more on future events, go to http://www.shanerock.org/
