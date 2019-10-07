Solon Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police are searching for Mary Porter, 13, who went missing Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the teen was last seen at her Hamilton residence on Hamilton Court in Solon, around 3 p.m.
The 13-year-old is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall and 146 pounds.
Her guardian believes that she went to Cleveland to be with her boyfriend.
Thee picture below was posted on social media after she had gone missing:
If you have any information, please call Solon PD at 440-248-1234.
