Twinsburg community gathers to support fatal crash victims and survivors

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday afternoon, dozens gathered at Sassy’s Bar & Grille in Twinsburg to remember and support the victims from a fatal car crash.
It’s a fundraiser with games, food, raffles and music, designed to help ease the burden from the accident.
In August, four people were driving home on I-90 from Cedar Point, when another car hit them head on.
Two people died and two people were taken to the hospital.
Investigators say the driver of the car that them, 58-year-old Michael Kantos, was drunk. He also died.
Since the fatal accident, the survivors are still recovering.
The plan is to split the money raised Sunday with the survivors and victims families.
