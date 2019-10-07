Victim’s family stunned after man gets 18 months for fatal hit-and-run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I truly am sorry. Truthfully, I really am. That’s it.”
Delmar Board was a man of few words in court. Board fled the scene where he struck and killed Rosie Arroyo in December, denying police the chance to give him field sobriety tests or do tests on his car.
It left Arroyo’s sister Angela and others with many questions.
“Why did Delmar run? Why did he hide the car, why did he call the car in stolen? Why did Delmar hide out for days before turning himself in?” she asked in court.
The accident occurred at the intersection of routes 57 and 354 in Lorain County. Arroyo was walking East, and Board was driving north. He accelerated and hit her. He did have a green light.
“My best friend, the single mother who raised me to be the gentleman I am today your honor. There is no price or sentence that will ever bring her back,” a family member said.
Board was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs, and was taken to jail.
