Cleveland Browns, getting manhandled by 49ers, trail 28-3

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WOIO) - The 49ers’ first offensive play of the game hit the Cleveland Browns like a ton of bricks.
Then, in the hopes of trying to even the score, Baker Mayfield whipped a pass down the field that fell right in the hands of star cornerback Richard Sherman.
San Francisco got right back to work, and upped the score to 14-0.
During the next possession, Mayfield -- who was once again chased out of the pocket due to a weak offensive line -- predictably scrambled right and lost the football to the 49ers.
Cleveland began to compose themselves: Myles Garrett grabbed his seventh sack of the season, running back Nick Chubb turned on the Jets and Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry.
But, the Browns settled for a field goal, and the 49ers raged back to put another touchdown on the board.
The Browns got the ball back toward the end of the second quarter, and were practically chased into the tunnel by halftime.
The third quarter didn’t start off well, either.
San Francisco: 28, Cleveland: 3
