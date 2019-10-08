Cleveland councilman calls CPD’s handling of high-tech security cameras a ‘sideshow’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek is frustrated.
He questions whether the South Collinwood shooter would’ve been off the streets had smart cameras been placed in Lyric Lawson’s East 171st Street neighborhood.
The slain 6-year-old’s home was shot 28 times early Saturday morning, with one bullet striking Lawson in the head as she slept.
19 News asked Polensek, “Do you think if we had cameras placed there maybe we would have a suspect?”
“If cameras were on St. Clair, they would be able to retrieve data. They’re looking for a dark car,” he replied.
Polensek tells 19 News he’s been on a mission to meet with Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams to discuss where smart cameras should be placed throughout the city. He says a meeting scheduled for Wednesday was abruptly canceled.
“Oh my God, it’s ridiculous. It’s become a sideshow,” the councilman said in response to the cancellation.
At a council meeting several weeks ago, Polensek said before fellow council members, “This is not the first time he’s failed to respond to me when I sent a request in writing or I have sent him correspondence.”
Polensek says months ago all members were asked to make a list for Chief Williams of the best hot spots in their ward where they feel smart cameras, or security cameras should be placed. “They responded and then the list we got back from the police administration is completely different than what we had requested."
They need to go on our main streets: St. Clair, Lorain, Detroit, Harvard, all over the city. Lakeshore Boulevard, and again specific hot spots,” said Polensek.
We reached out to a police and city spokesperson to see why the meeting was canceled and when it will be rescheduled.
The city got back to us saying they’re trying to find an answer.
