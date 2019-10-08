Cleveland Police find vehicle involved in hit and skip, still searching for driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are still looking for the driver who struck 26-year-old Ayana Barkley on Sept. 28.
According to police, Barkley was struck by a vehicle on Miles Avenue near East 120th Street and the driver remains on the loose.
The good news is that police have found the vehicle since the incident matching the description of the car involved.
Police impounded a 2004 Ford Explorer with heavy front end damage from the 4100 block of East 114th Street.
The suspect vehicle was towed for processing and detectives will begin to attempt to locate the owner of the vehicle.
According to the family, Barkley is in critical condition.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact CDP Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5295.
Anonymous information can be provided via Crimstoppers: call or text 216-25-CRIME.
