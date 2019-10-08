Cleveland Police report links violent criminal to home where 6-year-old was shot and killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police report linked a convicted felon to the home where a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday.
“What was this over? What was the point? what was the point?” her aunt pleaded.
Lyric Melodi Lawson was sleeping next to her two sisters and her three cousins when she died.
Her aunt said, “We could have lost six. They were sleeping neck and neck together.”
In our mission to find out more about who else lives in the home on East 171st Street, we found a police report from last month.
Two people were shot on Alhambra Road, and one died.
Tyrone Laney is the man who survived the shooting. He listed the East 171st Street home as his primary address.
He’s also listed as a victim in another deadly shooting at a bar in July 2018.
According to court records, he’s been in and out of jail for years.
He’s pleaded guilty in several drug trafficking cases-- the last was just earlier this year.
Neighbors we talked to didn’t recognize the name, and it’s unclear if he was even at the home this past weekend.
However, neighbors say even if he wasn’t the target, the house always stays busy.
They say the commotion picked up when Lyric’s family moved in a little less than a year ago.
“I’m actually scared. I’m like you never know now. I’m scared,” one neighbor said.
She’s scared, just like the rest of Lyric’s family, left wondering what could be worth the heartache of losing a child.
Police say they are looking for leads in this case.
So far, there’s no information on a suspect just yet.
