Competency hearing ordered for Cleveland man accused of killing a woman and stabbing 3 children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas officials have ordered the suspect accused of killing a 67-year-old woman and stabbing three kids to undergo a competency evaluation.
Cleveland police arrested Jalen Plummer on June 22 at a home in the 19000 block of Chickasaw Avenue.
Police said Plummer stabbed Diane Madison to death and then stabbed two 10-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy.
The children were sleeping in their beds when they were attacked, according to police.
They were treated for their injuries at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
When officers arrived at the home they said Plummer was in the shower.
Plummer will now be transported from the Cuyahoga County Jail to Northcoast Behavioral Health for an inpatient competency evaluation.
The evaluation will determine if he is incompetent or competent to stand trial on the charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault, murder and attempted murder.
A written report will be filed within 30 days.
Family members said Madison was the mother of East Cleveland serial killer Michael Madison.
Michael Madison was found guilty of killing three women in 2013.
