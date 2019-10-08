Do you share your food? The Taste Buds talk about how people split their food up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you share your food?
When you order pizza, how many slices do you go for? When there’s only one appetizer left on the plate, will you take it? When it comes to pizza and other “shareables,” how do you split it up at the table? Do you split up the check based on how much you ate?
We are talking about communal food and shared plates today on Taste Buds. Chime in during the show and we’ll read your comments live.
Also on today’s episode, Chef Ben Bebenroth, who lives on Spice Acres in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, shows us how they are growing thousands of dollars worth of shiitakes mushrooms on their farm.
And Farmer Lee Jones, of The Chef’s Garden, will share plans for this weekend’s Fete de Bouchere, or Fall Harvest Festival. The all-day event will celebrate and utilize the whole hog, and feature more than a dozen local chefs for butchery and cooking demonstrations.
Watch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. I’m joined by Chef Matt Mytro of Flour Restaurant and Flour Pasta Company, and Chef David Kocab, Chef de Cuisine at The Black Pig.
You can catch the show on Facebook Live, the 19 news app or website, or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.