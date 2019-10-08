FBI calls Lorain’s Samuel Little America’s deadliest serial killer; search continues for more victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI is now confirming Samuel Little is America's deadliest serial killer, and he's from right here in Northeast Ohio.
Little confessed to killing 93 people, mostly women, between 1970 and 2005.
The FBI just released chilling video of some of his confessions in hopes the public can help identify more victims.
A Texas Ranger got Sam Little to crack.
Little has confessed to killing two Cleveland women and another local woman, possibly in Lake County.
19 News has also uncovered new details about a possible victim from Akron.
Sam Little background
Sam Little grew up in Lorain, Ohio and started out his life as a petty criminal, carrying out shoplifting and robbery offenses.
But then, Little started strangling and killing prostitutes and drug addicts--women he said wouldn’t be missed by society.
He traveled across the country, moving constantly from state to state.
Up to seven of his 93 victims were from Ohio.
New FBI videos
Little has a remarkable memory and sketched all of his victims in prison while confessing over a span of hundreds of hours to Texas Ranger James Holland.
New videos just released by the FBI involve a few cases police haven’t been able to prove.
Portions of the videos contain details investigators hope will jog someone’s memory.
One of them has connections to Ohio.
“So you meet this girl, I guess you're at a strip club in downtown Columbus?” Holland asked Little during one of his interviews.
“I went on out the car and this white girl come out behind the building. You know, I mean, my trunk open. She walked over to me say, ‘Come on ya’ll can you take me to Miami?’ Little recalled.
In 1984, Little said he took the woman from Columbus to Cincinnati, killed her and dumped her in Covington, Kentucky on a dirt road on a hill.
“When I left her up in there, in that little road up there on the side of the road, she was like partially concealed by the vegetation,” Little said.
Local victims
In Cleveland, Little confessed to killing 21-year-old Mary Jo Peyton in 1984 and 32-year-old Rose Evans in 1991.
He confessed to killing an Akron woman in 1991, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.
Akron Police say they're investigating an unsolved homicide that could be connected.
The unnamed woman's body was found in South Akron around Firestone Park.
Police say the cause of death was ruled "unknown" by the medical examiner.
Little also drew a sketch of another woman from the Cleveland area and confessed to killing her.
That woman has been matched to a Jane Doe from Willoughby Hills.
She died in 1983 and police are still investigating.
Life in prison
Little is serving three life sentences for murders out in California in the 1980s.
He pleaded guilty for the murder of Denise Brothers in Texas last year.
Little has pleaded guilty to four cases of murder here in Ohio.
He will avoid the death penalty as a part of his agreement to confess to dozens of murders.
You can watch the FBI videos yourself and see drawings of the victims here.
If you have any information, you can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
