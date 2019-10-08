Driver ejected in flaming rollover crash on I-90; Cleveland Police shutting down eastbound lanes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A torched car is shutting down I-90 east between the West 140th Street and West 117th Street exits.
Police are blocking highway entrance ramps in the area, and traffic has been ground to a halt.
According to Cleveland Police, the car rolled over on the highway and the driver was ejected.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
Traffic has also slowed down on I-90′s westbound lanes.
Motorists are urged to take alternate routes through Lakewood to avoid the traffic jam.
Authorities haven’t said when the eastbound lanes will reopen.
