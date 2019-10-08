Former Buckeye Nick Bosa taunts Baker Mayfield with fake flag plant: ‘He had it coming’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa didn’t forget the disrespect Baker Mayfield once showed to the Ohio State University Buckeyes.
Bosa mocked Mayfield after a quarterback sack in Monday night’s game by waving a fake flag around and planting it into the football field.
It was the same way Mayfield, the then-quarterback for the University of Oklahoma Sooners, celebrated when he beat Bosa and the Buckeyes in Columbus in 2017.
Bosa was asked about the taunt after the game.
“I don’t usually talk, but this game, he had it coming,” Bosa responded.
The 49ers’ defensive star finished with two sacks and a forced fumble in the Browns’ embarrassing 31-3 loss.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.